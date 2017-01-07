Bhopal: ‘Digital Dhan Mela’ in city on January 19

BHOPAL: In order to encourage cashless transaction, ‘Digital Dhan Melas’ will be organised in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Dewas. Various activities for the awareness of public and also to promote cashless transaction will be held in these one-day Melas.

Information in this regard was given in a meeting held at Mantralaya on Friday, headed by chief secretary Basant Pratap Singh. Digital Dhan Mela in Bhopal will be held on January 19, January 21 in Indore, February 12 in Gwalior, February 27 in Jabalpur and March 9 in Dewas.

In these Melas, citizens will be able to obtain information about cashless transaction, Rupay Card, USSD, UPI and its uses by bank officials. Draws of Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana for traders and lucky customer scheme for customers will be taken out. Registration for point of sale (PoS) machine and its sale, opening of bank account, registration of debit card and its distribution facility will also be provided. The facility of Aadhar registration, linking Aadhar number with bank account and amendment in Aadhar number will also be provided. Information about e-governance, activities at public service centres, e-wallet and mobile wallet will be given.