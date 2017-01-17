BHOPAL: Digital Dhan Mela will be organised at Bittan Market, Dussehra Maidan on January 19. The consumers will be given information about the process of making of Aadhar card, bank account and cashless transaction.

The Mela would be attended by farmers, vendors and all sections of the society. A lucky draw will also be taken out to promote cashless transaction. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), government departments, colleges, university and other institutions will set their stalls to give information on cashless transaction.

Earlier, a meeting on the Mela was held. It was informed that Berasia Mandi is working according to the concept of cashless transaction. All private and public sector unit banks will be taking part in the Mela.