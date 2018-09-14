Bhopal: Digging of roads for pipelines hits road traffic in city

Residents are facing difficulty these days due to digging of roads in the state capital. It affects smooth flow of traffic and several areas witness jams during peak hours. The purpose of digging is to lay new pipelines to replace the old ones for supply of Kolar water. It is said that more such excavation works will be done in the coming days. Board Office Square behind MP Nagar police station and other places have been dug up badly. This particular area witnesses heavy traffic in the day. This mega project of Rs 250 cr has been given tom Tata company.

Water from Kolar is supplied in the city through two feeder lines. Feeder Main-I takes water from gravity mainline at Kolar Trisection and supplies to areas like 1100 Quarters, Arera Colony, Hoshangabad area, Board Office Square, Maida Mill, Pull Pukhta, Bharat Talkies, Bus stand, Sindhi Colony, Shahjahanabad, Saket Nagar while Feeder Main-II traverses through Panchayta Nagar, Bhadbhada Depot, Shymla Hills, Polytechnic, Kamla Park, Iqbal Maidan.

City Engineer (water distribution) AR Pawar said, “Tata company is laying pipelines under the Kolar project. This is the reason why several places have been dug up. Board Office Square is a major junction and here the copmny is replacing old pipelines.” MLA (Huzur) Rameshwar Sharma said, “It is Rs250 crore project and Tata Company has been authorised to replace old pipelines. In my areas, work has been completed. Now work is on in the main city. More places will be dug in coming days to replace old pipe lines of Kolar water supply.”