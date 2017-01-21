Bhopal: DIG meets school bus owners; asks them to stick to SC guidelines

BHOPAL: A meeting between deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Bhopal range and school bus owners was organised here at the Police Control Room on Friday.

DIG, Dr Raman Singh Sikarwar gave information about the Supreme Court’s guidelines to the bus owners. They were instructed to get affidavits from school owners regarding compliance with the Supreme Court’s guidelines on students’ safety. They were instructed to ensure that character verification of all drivers of all school buses is done and to provide lists of buses and of drivers to Traffic Police Bhopal, install CCTV cameras on main entrances of school campuses and also get eye check-up of drivers done through Traffic Police. They were also instructed that all students should be provided phone numbers of school’s helpline, Traffic police, city control room and police helpline. A database of drivers and conductor in buses should be prepared and appointment of transport in-charge should be made.

There should be one teacher in the bus to supervise driver. A special team will be constituted to take action against anti-social elements found near schools. SP (north), Arvind Saxena, Siddhartha Bahuguna, SP (south), Samir Yadav, ASP, traffic and other officials were present.