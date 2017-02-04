Bhopal: ‘Dhrishyam’ gave him idea of how to dispose of body

BHOPAL: Self proclaimed IITian, forest officer, army man and UN administrative officer Udyan Das was handed over to West Bengal police in the case of the murder of his wife. His passport had immigration seals of many countries and he owned two Mercedes cars. He used to tell that his mother worked in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)’s administration officer and he himself work with United Nation (UN).

He was produced in district and sessions court and he was handed over to West Bengal Police as a case of kidnapping has been registered with Bakura police station.

Akansha alias Sweta Sharma,28, who was missing for several months from West Bengal, was found buried in her husband’s house in Saket Nagar. There was speculation about her being in the United States, but the West Bengal police finally traced Akanksha Sharma to Udayan Das’ house in Saket Nagar in Bhopal.

As per local sources, Akansha had left West Bengal telling parents that she got job in America but she came to Bhopal and for the last seven years, she was in live-in with Udyan Das. And just to show to her parents that she lived in US, both Das and Anaksha had put up US flag, banners and posters on the backside of the Saket Nagar house.

As per neighbors, both used to see crime petrol TV serial. Accused told the police that he drew inspiration from film Dhrishyam how to dispose of body.

Udyan Das’s father used to run a factory in Raipur, Chhattisgarh and mother is retired DSP and now settled in US.

Das, who is known for flashy lifestyle, told police that he had strangulated Akanksha to death after frequent rows. He placed her body in a trunk that was filled with cement, and later a platform was built over the trunk. On late Thursday night, the platform on the first floor of the house was finally dismantled using an electronic cutter and drilling machines.

CSP Govindpura Virendra Mishra said, “We are just supporting the West Bengal police in investigating the matter. A kidnapping case has been registered with Bakura police station so we cannot intervene in the matter. The body has been sent to mortuary for postmortem.”