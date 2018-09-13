Bhopal: Devotees all set to welcome Lord Ganesha

Bhopal is all set to celebrate 10-day Ganesha utsav beginning from Thursday. Free Press spoke to some people from Marashtrian community in the city to learn about the significance of the fest and their plans for celebrations. They said that it is the biggest festival for them. They said that great freedom fighter Lokmanya Gangadhar Tilak started it for national unity, but over the time it has become a catalyst for social unity and prosperity, because the festival sends out the message of unity of all religions. Excerpts:

Indraneel Shankar Dani, ex-additional chief secretary, MP

10 years back, we celebrate it with our children on a large scale. We used to install big idol of lord Ganesha for 10 days and decorate with it colourful lightings. But now they are working and don’t live with us. So my wife and I celebrate it on small scale. We install a symbolic metal idol of the lord which is environment friendly for one-and-a-half day and worshipped it. Modak made of coconut and khoya and dry panjiri are important. Since we celebrate it in small scale¸ we will start its preparation from tomorrow morning. In Hindu mythology, lord Ganesha is the god of wisdom and he keeps us away from odds. So, the lord is worshipped everywhere. Lokmanya Tilak started the festival first in Maharashtra for social mobilisation.

Veena Ghanekar, Retd. senior IAS officer

We live at Aadarsh Nagar and celebrate the festival in mass for 10 days from Gahesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi. We perform Aarti in evening and distribute prasad. We also recite shlokas of Ganpati atharvashrisha 101 or 108 times. We also make modak of 11 types. We also organise community feats on the first and last day of the fest. Some cultural activities like fancy show for children are also held. Earlier the festival was celebrated in mass for national unity and patriotic lecture and songs were presented. But now it is celebrated on individual level for social unity with people of all religions. The form of the festival has changed but message remains the same- to send out the message of unity of all religions.

Arun Krishnarao Phadnis, artist and yoga teacher

We have been celebrating the festival for 27 years with our community members of Mansarovar Maharashtra Samaj, Sahpura which has 200 members. We started its preparation two months back. We place eco-friendly Lord Ganesha for 10 days. We do aarti in the morning and evening daily and recite Ganpati Atharvashrisha 11 or 21 times. We also make big colourful rangoli from papers and decorate lightings. We also organise musical events and games for children and older people. Besides Marathi family, people of other community also take part in it and enjoyed a lot. It is a big festival for us and we wait keenly for it one year. It is a kind of family get-together where we share happiness and melancholy together.

Shailesh Zope, principal, Anand Vihar School

We celebrate the festival for 10 days with three generations – my parents and children. Its preparation starts one and two months back in those places where it is celebrated on large scale while in homes of service class people like us generally its preparation starts 3 days before. We don’t lock home for 10 days. We immerse lord Ganesha while playing musical instruments with great fervour. Lokmanya Tilak started concept of Ganesh-utsav for social gathering. Besides religious aspect, the festival also has some scientific reasons. It is junction period of two weathers and works as antibiotic. It is also an occasion for family gathering for us.