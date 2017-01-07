Bhopal: Determination prevails over destiny

BHOPAL: A drama titled ‘Kalaya Tasmey Namah’ was staged at Tribal Museum here on Friday, as part of series of dramas organised under the aegis of directorate of culture.

The drama is story of an astrologer and fortuneteller named Nana and his family, who knowing their future, does not undertake any work and live an indecisive life. The son of the fortuneteller wishes to marry a girl but the latter does not get permission. Then he decides to marry daughter of his father’s friend.

The drama portrays conflict in life of astrologer Nana. The drama gives the message that it is the wisdom and determination in a man, which may overcome all predictions and suspicions in man’s life. The drama, inspired by a work in Marathi, was directed by Niti Shrivastava. Rajiv Verma, Reeta Verma, Sanjay Shrivastava and Akhilesh Jain played the roles and effectively staged the drama.