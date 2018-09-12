Bhopal: Despite Bharat Bandh, petrol breaches Rs 88/liter mark in state

A day after opposition’s a nationwide Bharat Bandh, fuel prices continued to soar to fresh record high on Tuesday in the state. Petrol breached Rs 88 mark on the day in Shahdol, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Rewa, Satna, Balaghat, while diesel was sold over Rs 78 per liter. In state’s Anuppur, petrol in touched record high of Rs 88.53 and diesel Rs78.71 on the day In most of the parts of the state petrol and diesel were retailing at around Rs 87 and Rs 77 per liter respectively.

The pressure on the state government to slash prices of petrol and diesel has further increased with Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh cutting prices of petrol and diesel. As per the daily revision of fuel prices, petrol was sold at Rs 86.69 and diesel at Rs76.95 per liter in the state capital on Tuesday. In Indore, the retail price of petrol was Rs 86.74 and diesel Rs 77.02 per liter.

MP Petrol pumps dealers association president Ajay Singh said that after Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, all eyes are on Madhya Pradesh government to reduce the VAT. MP has the highest Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel, making it among the costliest in the country. MP levies 27 per cent VAT on petrol and 22 per cent VAT on diesel.”