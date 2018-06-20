Bhopal: Depute only female workers at girls’ hostels, says Higher education department order

Bhopal: It took more than six months for the officials of the Higher Education Department to implement the instructions of the CM. CM had instructed to depute only female workers at all girls’ hostels across the state in November.

Higher Education directorate issued the order on Monday which was signed by the commissioner Ajit Kumar of June 14. Commissioner, in his order has asked principals of all girls’ colleges to ensure that only female workers are deputed in girl’s hostels. The order specifically mentions that sanitation workers and cooks of girls hostel should be female only and that the college principals should ensure implementation of the order.

The letter also mentions that instructions have been released in order to fulfill CM’s announcement that was done at Dushera Maidan. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced deputation of female staff workers at girls hostels besides other several measures for the safety of girl students after a brutal gang rape of a girl in October in the state capital.

Daughter of a police couple was raped in Bhopal while she was returning from her coaching institute. Police didn’t filed FIR (First Information Report) for about 24 hours despite the parent’s request. Media had then highlighted issue of safety of girls- not only in the state capital but across the state.

Facing flak over the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced series of measures to ensure safety of girls. He had ordered removal of liquor shops from near schools and colleges and hostels. In other measures he had instructed the officials to install CCTV cameras at sensitive pointes including gates of schools and colleges. One of the important measure included deputation of only female staff at girl’s hostels. The instruction given by the CM in November had its effect on higher education authorities after more than six months.