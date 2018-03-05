Bhopal: Depressed youth ends life at Krishna Nagar

BHOPAL: A 28-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging self from the ceiling fan at his residence in Krishna Nagar under the limits of Piplani police station area on Saturday.

Police said that deceased Chetan Singh Prajapati (28), resident of Krishna Nagar slum area at Khajuri Road was found hanging by the family members on Saturday morning. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

As per initial investigation, police found that Chetan took the extreme step around 1 am, but his family came to know about it early morning. Police did not find any suicide note. The family members have expressed their ignorance about the reason which prompted Chetan to end life.

Police was informed that Chetan was depressed for last few days but the family member failed to give any reason behind it. The deceased used to work with a private firm. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and have started further investigation.