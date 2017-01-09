Bhopal: Dental students, APDMCMP challenge HC order in SC

BHOPAL: The dental course students and the Association of Private Dental and Medical Colleges MP (APDMCMP) have filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court seeking permission to complete their studies. The High Court had cancelled the admissions of the dental colleges for alleged violation in the admissions.

The president of association of dental colleges, Dr Gursharan Singh Keer informed that the SLP has been filed in the Supreme Court by the Admission and Fees Regulatory Committee and some of the students have also filed the case.

The dental council of India had cancelled the admission of the 840 students of 2014 batch studying in 14 dental colleges. The admission list was approved by the Directorate of Medical Education, Admission and Fees Regulatory Committee and even the DCI.

It is alleged that the private colleges have given the admission to the students without following the test and other procedure.

It is claimed that many of the students have passed the entrance exams in different states, but they wanted to take admission in Madhya Pradesh.

But the government of India has not approved the list and through the DCI the case was filed in the high Court Jabalpur, where the Court had instructed to cancel the admissions.

The students and the APDMC had filed the petition in the High Court and also in the Supreme Court. The students and APDMC demanded that the students have already completed their two year course and the court should give them permission to complete their studies. The hearing of the case is scheduled to be held on January 14.