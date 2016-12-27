Bhopal: Dental admissions imbroglio, meeting at AFRC put off

BHOPAL: A meeting was conducted in Admission and Fees Regularity Committee (AFRC) regarding High Court instructions on the admissions of dental students has been postponed to December 30.

The victim’s students have submitted the memorandum to the chief minister and others to take decision in favour of the students.

High Court Jabalpur has instructed the directorate of medical education to institute a meeting with the AFRC, APDMC, principals of private medical colleges, representatives of private university regularity commission and others, to decide the admission process legal or illegal.

Since academic year 2007 the students are getting the admission in private medical colleges through competitive exams, management quota and one the basis of 12th class.

The state dental council had filed the case in the High Court stating that the private dental colleges are violating the admission norms.

The court has cancelled the admission since 2014 and has instructed the DME to conduct the meeting.

The additional director of medical education Dr Sashi Gandhi informed that the private medical colleges had not able to bring the details of the students as instructed by the court.

A Performa have been given to the college principals to bring the details in it, they have been instructed to submit them on December 29 and the meeting will going to held on December 30.

The president of state dental students welfare association Sahib Ali informed that the memorandum had been submitted to the chief minister and other members of the committee to take sympathy decision in favour of the students.