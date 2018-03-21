Bhopal: Denial of permission to hold programme on Shaheed Diwas

Bhopal: The meeting between Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalay protesting students and college administration ended inconclusively on Tuesday. Bhagat Singh Kranti Dal students continued with their indefinite hunger strike after the discussion failed.

The students group is protesting over denial of permission to organise a function to pay tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on March 23.

Had we planned a programme to pay homage to Savarkar, Swami Vivekanand or Deendayal Upadhyaya, the college administration would have gladly allowed us officials allowed us to hold programme on the campus, said college student president Harshita Giri.

She alleged that college administration was functioning under political pressure. The members of BKD group have been holding the programme for the last eight years but this year the college administration denied permission to organise the function at college auditorium owing to political pressure, she added.

However, the principal Neeraj Agnihotri refuting the allegations said that the administration was not against holding a function to pay tributes to any of the freedom fighters. We did not give permission to organize the programme on college auditorium because two groups of college students applied for allotment of hall to hold the function on same day, he elaborated. If we have given the permission to any of the groups, it would have worsened the situation, said Agnihotri.