Bhopal: Demonetisation leads to slump in liquor sale on New Year

BHOPAL: Unlike every year, sale of liquor has dropped on New Year celebrations in the state capital. Excise department attributed it to demonetisation which did not allowed people to loose their purse string in celebration.

Excise department generally registers increase in sale by two to three times (100 per cent or 200 per cent) on New Year celebrations. But this time, the liquor sale did not register any such bumper sale. This shows that demonetization has forced people, not to be spendthrift even in celebrations and ceremonies.

Major share of the consumption is contributed by outsider students in the state but this year they also looked thrifty. The outsiders generally celebrate with their friends and thus the consumption shoots up.

It shows that, people prefer to dinning out rather than consuming liquor on New Year Celebrations. Their celebrations were restricted to cake-cutting in friend circle. District Excise officer SS Dangi said, “Demonetization has affected the sale of liquor on this New Year celebration and there is only 25 per cent hike in sale than the routine sale. Normally, we have noticed that two to three times more than routine sale is registered on New Year. However, the highest consumers are the students who celebrate with their friends shooting up the consumption. But this year, only 25 per cent hike has been registered. And it is because of demonetization.”