Bhopal: Demonetisation is Modi’s Rs 8 lakh crore scam says Arvind Kejriwal

BHOPAL: AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scripted and executed a mammoth scam of Rs 8 lakh crore in the name of demonetisation.”

Kejriwal was addressing the Parivartan Rally organised by AAP at Chhola Dussehra Ground here on Tuesday. Kejriwal claimed that the PM had waived loans worth Rs 1,14,000 crores taken by industrialists and now he is planning another waiver of Rs 8 lakh crores.

Citing the case of industrialist Vijay Mallya, who fled abroad, he said, “Loans worth billions of industrialists have been waived but the farmers, small businessmen and commoners who have taken loans have not been given any relief”.

He claimed that if the PM really wans to bring the black money out, he has the list of 648 people, whose black money is stashed in Swiss banks. He should put them in jail and the money will come back. He said that income tax raids had revealed that a huge amount of money was given to the Gujarat chief minister in the year 2013. Modi was the CM of the state then.

“Almost two years have passed, but the PM has not made any statement on the issue and also no enquiry had been instituted”, he alleged.

He also questioned the withdrawal limit from bank accounts for marriages. “One of the friends of the PM squandered Rs 500 crore on the marriage of his daughter in Bangalore but for the other people the limit is Rs 2.50 lakh. The PM should instruct the BJP MLAs to spend only Rs 2.50 lakh on marriages”, he said.

Speaking about the Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims, “Both the Congress and the BJP are power-hungry parties”.

While Kejriwal was addressing the public meeting, some unidentified persons raised slogans against him after which the AAP members and the police pushed them out of the venue.