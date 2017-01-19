NARSINGHPUR: A memo addressed to the Collector was handed over to deputy collector Vandana Jat on Wednesday in which it was demanded to reconstitute the Narsinghpur Hockey Federation and to organise All-India Hockey tournament. On this occasion Hockey academy founder Rajkumar Choubey, Dalpat Singh Kushwaha, Akhilesh Tripathi, Shamsuddin Khan, Thio Masih, DR Patel, Narendra Awasthi, Jitendra Dubey, Ankit Trivedi, Golu Nema, Gaurav Tiwari, Girish Pathak etc said that AllIndia Hockey tournament was organised till 1986 with the support of people’s representative. But after 1986, it was stopped. The district hockey federation should be reconstituted through elections and the tournament should be conducted again for promotion of hockey. That would give new energy to the players.
Bhopal: Demand to reconstitute hockey union by election
Tagged with: All India Hockey Tournament Collector demanded to reconstitute deputy collector Vandana Jat memo addressed Narsinghpur Hockey Federation
