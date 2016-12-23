Bhopal: Delhi minister to lead AAP in state

BHOPAL: The labour minister of the Delhi government and member of Aam Admi Party has been appointed as in-charge of Madhya Pradesh.

The step has been taken eyeing the coming assembly election in 2018. Recently the national coordinator of the APP and the chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal addressed a rally in Bhopal which was participated mostly by the youths. These youths spontaneously converged in large numbers at the public meeting, without any arrangements made by the state unit of the party.

State coordinator Alok Agarwal said that labour minister Gopal Rai is a social activist and he has raised the issues related to public.

The appointment will give better guidelines to launch various movements in the state against the government.