Bhopal: Deepak Joshi distributes certificate, tool kits to girl mechanics

BHOPAL: In a programme, minister of state for technical education and skill development, Deepak Joshi distributed certificates and tool-kits to as many as 39 girls, who have been trained to work as two-wheeler mechanic. These girls have undergone three-month training by CRISP, in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Khadi Aur Gramudhyog Board.

Joshi in his address said the trained girls will be given loan to open workshop. Earlier, the trained girls met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan said girls should be empowered and they should give support to others. CRISP, CEO, Mukesh Sharma said this type of training for girls has been launched in the state for the first time. These girls were trained at CRISP. As many as 25 girls have already got employment.