Bhopal: Deendayal Upadhyaya to figure in govt ads, publications

BHOPAL: The logo of RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya will now figure in all government programmes and advertisements.

This information came to the fore during an informal meeting of state cabinet. Finance minister Jayant Mallaiya, interacting with media persons said the logo, designed by central government, will be used now. A book on life and philosophy of Deendayal Upadhyaya will also be kept in all government libraries and government schools. Mallaiya said he has not seen the logo but it would flash in all government advertisements even if it shows photograph of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

It was decided in the cabinet meeting that every minister will attend ‘Surya Namaskar’ programme on January 12 in a district. The ministers, who are in-charge of districts, will go to their respective districts and inaugurate ‘Anandam’ on January 14 and people would be encouraged to donate things which are not of use for them.

The cabinet also decided to give incentive of Rs 5000 per government servant, who was deployed on duty during Simhastha-2016. The cabinet also approved a sum of Rs 354.78 crore for strengthening of transmission system for 2016-17 and Rs 880.28 crore for strengthening of distribution system of all three power distribution companies.

The ‘Madhya Pradesh Labour Judicial Services (salary, pension and review of other superannuation rules) Rules, 2016 was also approved by the cabinet. Accordingly, the judges of labour courts will be getting salaries, pension and other retirement benefits equivalent to judges of state judicial service.

Prohibition not under consideration

Jayant Mallaiya said government is not considering imposing prohibition in the state. He said the announcement of chief minister regarding not opening of liquor shops on the banks of Narmada river will be implemented.