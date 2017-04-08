Bhopal: Deendayal free meal scheme launched in city

BHOPAL: Mayor of Bhopal Alok Sharma inaugurated the government’s much anticipated Deendayal Antyodaya Rasoi Yojana (DARY) offering meal at just Rs 5 on Friday at a shelter home located opposite Sulataniya Janana Hospital here. The DARY scheme of the MP government aims to provide low cost meal to the poor and needy.

The kitchens which would serve food under the scheme were inaugurated in 49 districts out of the total 51 districts in the state. CM Shivraj Chouhan launched the scheme in Gwalior district.

In Bhopal on Friday evening, mayor Sharma launched the scheme in the presence of several officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and administration amid much fanfare. The meal costing Rs 5, would comprise about five to six items including chapattis, rice, dal, seasonal vegetables and other condiments. It would be served daily at the shelter home from 11 am to 3 am.

“The menu would be different for all the seven days. Occasionally on some days of the week it would also offer an add-on item like halwa or kadhi. The government would ensure that nobody sleeps on empty stomach,” said Sharma during the occasion. Addressing the crowd gathered at the occasion, Sharma said, “There would be some exemptions in the income-tax for people who contribute to this noble cause.” Earlier during the occasion, speech of CM Chouhan delivered in Gwalior was broadcast live on giant screens at the shelter home.