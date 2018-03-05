Bhopal: Death of minor at community swimming pool

BMC to tighten security, scale up height of pool’s boundary wall

BHOPAL: Drowning of a minor in a community swimming pool here on Friday has finally awakened the civic authorities to tighten security on the campus. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation is all set to raise the height of boundary wall around the pool. The authorities are also mulling over putting fence atop the wall.

The swimming pool is lying closed for over a decade, however, local youths and children who play cricket on ground adjacent to the pool have time and again scaled its wall to pick their ball from the campus.

On Friday, a deaf and dumb minor student had drowned in the pool. The 16-year-old boy too had scaled the wall and entered the pool area to collect his ball. The swimming pool is closed for over a decade now and for all these years despite repeated demands the civic body has failed to restart its operation citing or the other reason. Although, security guards are deployed at the swimming pool but still trespassers manage to climb the wall and enter the area. Local corporator Mahesh Makwana said that he had proposed to raise the height of the wall. It would have cost Rs 4 lakh but the file got stuck in legal hurdles, said the corporator.

The wall which is in dilapidated state should either be secured using barb wires or its height should be raised to avoid any untoward incident, said Makwana.

BMC deputy commissioner Harish Gupta said that we are contemplating ways to enhance security in and around the campus. We have several plans for security so that no untoward incident takes places there in future, said Gupta.

BMC sports officer Kamar Saqib said the civic body has decided to use barb wire to discourage the locals from scaling the pool wall.