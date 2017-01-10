Bhopal: Day temp dips by 5°C in fog covered state capital

BHOPAL: The state capital remained engulfed in dense fog till 10am on Monday morning. It led to disruption in road, railway and air traffic reducing visibility by less than nearly 10 metres. The weather condition was same in most of the places across the state. The mercury also dipped in Bhopal by more than 5 degree Celsius from a day before during the day while the minimum temperature remained nearly the same like Sunday night. The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 22.6 degree Celsius which was 2 degree Celsius below normal. It was 27.1 degree Celsius before a day. The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.8 degree Celsius while it was only 12.4 degree Celsius on the previous day. The lowest minimum temperature of 8 deg Celsius was recorded at Shivpuri in the state.

According to the weatherman there will be mainly clear sky with time to time partly cloudy sky on Tuesday. There are chances of fog in most parts of city during late night and early morning hours.

The maximum temperature in Indore on Monday was recorded at 25.4 degree Celsius which was 2 degree Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.4 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature at Gwalior was recorded at 21.7 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 12 degree Celsius. Jabalpur recorded a maximum temperature of 21.9 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 13.4 degree Celsius.

As per the meteorological department sourced, yesterday’s western disturbance trough is now seen as an upper air circulation over the same region. Also induced upper air circulation over northwest- MP now lies over north-MP and adjoining area. On Tuesday there is a likely chance of light rain at isolated places over Rewa division, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Panna districts. Weather is likely to be dry over rest of the state. Besides, there is likely chance of fog at a few places over Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol divisions and isolated places over rest of the state.

AI flight diverted to Nagpur; Jet’s cancelled

An IA flight coming from Delhi to Bhopal could not land at Raja Bhoj Airport on Monday due to fog. Sports minister Yashodhararaje Scindia was on board the flight, which was diverted to Nagpur. The flight later landed in Bhopal 2.30 hours behind schedule The director of the Raja Bhoj airport Akashdeep informed that the Delhi Bhopal flight reached to Bhopal via Nagpur at 10.30 am. And the jet airways flight S24171 had been cancelled due to bad weather.