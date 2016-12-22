Bhopal: Day-long workshop on Digital India

HOSHANGABAD: A day-long workshop on Digital India was organised by the State Bank of India at Government Home Science PG College under the leadership of Principal Dr Kamini Jain on Wednesday. The principal said that the officers of the bank tried to create awareness among the students about digital banking, which is a joint campaign of the Rashtriya Sewa Yojana and the SBI. The programme officer of NSS Sangita Ahirwar said the students would tell villagers about cashless transaction give impetus to the Digital India campaign.

Programme officer Dr Rashmi Shrivastav said that the camps would be organised in the villages regarding digital banking. In the workshop, regional manager of SBI KK Gajpal and his team provided detailed information to the students through Power Point presentation and answered the queries of the questions related to net banking etc. On this occasion, college professors Dr Bharti Dubey, Dr Varsha Chowdhary, Dr Sandhya Rai, Dr Rambabu Mehar, Dr Meena Shukla, Dr Shruti Gokhle, Dr Tayyaba Khatoon, Dr Kailash Dongre, Dr Aabha Vadhwa, Dr Nisha Richaria, Dr Reena Malviya, Preeti Thakur, Dr Neetu Pawar and a large number of students were present.