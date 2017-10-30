Bhopal: Day and night temperatures soar across MP

Bhopal: Day and night temperatures continued to soar in Madhya Pradesh in last 24 hours. Both the temperatures remained above normal in most parts of the state. Similar condition is likely to prevail in MP in next 48 hours. According to meteorological department, night temperatures are expected to drop further maginally while days will remain warm.

Earlier, the department had predicted change in the wind pattern according to which northerly winds would have caused drop in temperatures. But no such occurrence took place in last 24 hours.

Public relations officer G D Mishra said, “October is transition month and temperature fluctuate. Many factors like clouds, wind pattern and other local factors affect weather. Besides, wind pattern takes time to set in.” From November, fluctuations in weather will minimise and there will be uniformity in temperatures.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius which was 2 degrees above normal. Its minimum temperature at 17 degrees Celsius was normal. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius which was 1 degree above normal. Its minimum temperature at 17.2°c was 1 degree above normal.

Khajuraho recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius which was 4 degrees above normal. Its minimum temperature at 16.4 degrees Celsius was 1 degree above normal. Gwalior recorded a maximum temperature 34.9 degrees Celisus which was 3 degrees above normal.