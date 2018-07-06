Bhopal: Dawood or Sanjay Dutt, criminals should not be glorified, says Satyapal Singh

Bhopal: Union minister of state (MoS), human resource development and former police commissioner of Mumbai police, Satyapal Singh, said criminals should not be glorified in films and media whether he was underworld don Dawood Ibrahim or Sanjay Dutt.

Satyapal was a police officer in Mumbai when action was taken on Sanjay Dutt for possessing AK-47 rifle. Satyapal, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said he did not see the film but everyone knows about Sanjay Dutt. He said criminals should not be glorified. Censor Board is independent and all people in our country are free to write and speak.

Satyapal, commenting on the incidents of rapes in the state, said there was need of values in education. On the issue of Babas entering into controversies, he said law would take its course whether it was Baba or leader.

Speaking on NCERT curriculum having contents against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, Satyapal said politicization of education should not be done. He said curriculum would be amended soon as no change in it was done since 2004. He said education should be linked to the reality of life.

Recounting the achievements of the Centre in education sector, Satyapal said 1.70 crore books have been made available online. India education still lags behind several countries. A lot of work was being done to improve the education system. He said government had opened new IIMs, IIT and other institutes but still education sector needs to the reformed.