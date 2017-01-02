Bhopal: Daughters of lawyer perform last rites

BHOPAL: Both the daughters of advocate Manoj Jain, who died with his wife Monika Jain, performed the last rites of their parents at Chhola crematorium on Sunday. The bodies were fished out on Saturday from canal.

Advocate Manoj Jain, his wife Monika Jain and driver Baliram Oswal were washed away after their car fell into Harshi canal in Gwalior district when they were returning to Bhopal after attending religious function in Jain Mandir, Datia.

Manoj Jain had gone to attend it. Daughters Akshita and Ayushi saved themselves by clinging on a stone as they are swimmers. People from all strata from Somwara Chowk, friends, lawyers joined the funeral procession and paid tributes.