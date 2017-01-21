BHOPAL: Childline 1098 organised an eye checkup camp at BSSS here on Friday. Check up was free for children and for the faculty members. On the occasion, Manish Shankar Sharma, a senior IPS officer was present as the chief guest. Addressing the programme, Sharma said, “Work hard to uplift our country. You may face many hurdles but try to find your way through them. You may face many challenges but strive hard to achieve your goal.” Principal Father John welcomed the guest. The team of 1098 was present on the occasion and Hindi movie ‘Dangal’ was screened for them.
Bhopal: ‘Dangal’, eye check-up at BSSS
— By Staff Reporter | Jan 21, 2017 08:57 am
Tagged with: BSSS Childline Dangal eye checkup camp faculty members
