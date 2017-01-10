Bhopal: Dakshin, GT not to come today

Bhopal: Train number 12721 Hyderabad-Nizamuddin Dakshin Express and train number 12615 Chennai-Delhi Sarai Rohila GT Express will not arrive at Bhopal station on Tuesday following derailment of a goods train at Vihirgaon station under Sikandarabad railway division.

On account of cancellation of these trains, train number 2722 NizamuddinHyderabad Southern Express and train number 12616 Delhi Sarai RohilaChennai GT Express have been cancelled on January 11. These trains will not come to Bhopal station on January 12.