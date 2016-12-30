Bhopal: CZA directs Van Vihar not to permit events like marathon

BHOPAL: The Central Zoo Authority on Thursday found Van Vihar National Park administration guilty of permitting organisation of Run Bhopal Run stating that it was a violation of Wildlife Act. The Authority has warned Van Vihar National Park not to repeat it.

Earlier, the authority had issued notice to Van Vihar National Park and its director for permitting “Run Bhopal Run” held by Bhopal collector Nishant Warwade. The marathon went through the Gate No-1 and Gate no-2 of Van Vihar National Park. BMC, State Government, Government of India and others had organized the Run Bhopal Run.

RTI activist Ajay Dubey who had complained it to Central Zoo Authority against Van Vihar National Park authority for giving permission for marathon held on December 4, will file petition in Supreme Court for the action against BMC, State Government, Government of India and others for organizing the Run Bhopal Run.