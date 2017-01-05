Bhopal: Cycle path and bike sharing – Health benefits of bicycling charm people

BHOPAL: The state capital and its citizens have an amazing sense when it comes to welcome a new initiative and accept it wholeheartedly. When The Free Press Journal talked to people about the cycle path developed on Hoshangabad Road for soon to be launched bike sharing scheme, they said that the idea is worth trying and something is better than nothing.

They also feel that since the idea is new and has been done for the first time, it can encourage people towards adopting healthy habits and fitness.

Devendra Mishra, Retired Government Employee

“I have not bicycled since a long time but the idea has instigated the urge of bicycling in me. I will definitely try it. I read a lot about it in newspapers but I think that we at least have a separate path for bicycling. Generally, bicycling is not possible on road here because of the extensive traffic. This actually can help short distance commuters to travel shorter distance. Of course the landscape of Bhopal is not of the type that we can bicycle everywhere but we don’t even need that. Bhopal is a big city and for longer distance we have to take other transport”

Sunil Yadav, Employee of Private Firm

“I live in Shivangi Apartment behind Hosangabad road, just opposite the path and it is very easy for me to reach the track and bicycle. I once borrowed a bicycle from a kid there and it was so fun bicycling. I actually enjoyed the ride. It reminded me of my childhood. I have decided that I will definitely bicycle on the path when the bicycles will be available on rent, though buying one is also an option but I will prefer the bicycles given by BMC because then I will not have the headache of maintenance and also I won’t be able to use the bicycle anywhere else apart from the path”.

Sujata Sharma, Freelancer Writer

“India is densely populated and bicycle can be an ideal way of transport for people for short trips. Ideal for students who take buses or autos for that short distance can get benefited with the cycle path. It is a good way to commute short distances. If you talk about bike sharing initiative, it is a very cost effective way as it is cheaper than other public transports especially in main markets and crowded places like New Market, MP Nagar. Yes, but security is one thing which will require a huge efforts in this. I have yet not been to bicycle path but will definitely try it for sure and if bicycle sharing initiative runs, I will definitely use it because of its added health benefits”.

SN Singh, Businessman and Bicyclerider

“I personally feel that the bicyclepath is an ideal path for bicycling because it is restricted in between 2-3 times and also it is a very short route. I have been there for bicycling 3 times myself but it gives a feel of childhood when we were instructed to not bicycle beyond a certain limit. At bicycle path we have very limited space. It will definitely attract people because it has been made beautiful. There is one problem with the path that by 9am people waiting for buses start gathering on the track waiting for their vehicles which restricts bicycling flawlessly.”

Sudeep Jain, Student

“I have been to the path and have seen people walking on the path. I myself do not have bicycle so I also walked. Until and unless people are not getting cycles, it will be used as a walkway because it is very beautiful and developed very well. Though it ends very soon, it should be stretched further. I have been there couple of times in mornings and evenings. For me the idea has added a healthy habit. I go there because I feel good there.”