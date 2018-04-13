Bhopal: Cyber Cell nabs three accused in unauthorised transfer of money from 611 accounts

Bhopal: Cyber cell has nabbed three miscreants involved in the hacking of 611 accounts of Social Security Pension scheme and for fraudulently collecting money from other bank accounts. Manoj Batham, Deputy Director Social Welfare and Disability Welfare, Madhya Pradesh on March 23 A lodged a complaint with the cyber cell that there is unauthorized transfer of money in other bank accounts from the bank account of actual pensioners.

Police found that 12 fake bank accounts are under operation in Teonthar, Rewa in which transfer of money was made from 611 accounts of pensioners. The nabbed accused were identified as Maan Singh of Rewa who used to change details of beneficiaries using IP, Ashok Kumar Manjhi of Rewa who used to arrange ATM card and bank accounts for the fraud and Kuldeep Singh of Rewa who would change account numbers. The fourth accused, identified as Amit Kesarwani used to feed data is on the run

In their confession to police the accused told that they would obtain SIM card on fake addresses. They would use the same fake address to open a bank account. To this account they would link the previously obtained mobile number. The bank account details of the beneficiaries were changed by using Samagrah ID and money was then transferred in the updated bank accounts.

It was also found that the accused were involved in duping beneficiaries who were provided money for constructing toilets under Samagrah Swach Misssion. The police registered a case under section 420 of the IPC and section 43(A), 66, 66(C) of the IT Act.