Bhopal: Cubs council sworn in at Campion School

BHOPAL: Cubs investiture ceremony was held at Campion School on Tuesday. The event was presided over by the chief guest and Principal Fr. Dr. Athnas Lakra, along with vice-principal Fr. Ajay Kumar Kerketta, headmistress Sr. Mary Malar, Sr. Kresensiya Kujur and Sr. Chitra.

The ceremony began with the hoisting of the Scouts flag by the school Principal Fr. Athnas Lakra. The cabinet staged a march past. Thereafter badges were bestowed by the principal, vice-principal, headmistress and other senior teachers to the selected kids of the primary section.

From the primary section, headmistress Mary Malar declared the new council.

Newly-selected student council took an oath administered by Fr. Principal in front of the school to be true to their posts and duties assigned to them. The newly elected council members pledged to work earnestly and keep the school motto of loyalty, truth and honour in high esteem.