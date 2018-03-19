Bhopal: Criminals paraded, illegal property bulldozed

Bhopal: The district police on Sunday continued its drive against the habitual criminals and razed down their illegal properties. The cops paraded the criminals on street and also bulldozed the illegal constructions they had raised on encroached land.

In Kohefiza area, the houses of miscreants including Ajay Singh and Asif aka Talwar were bulldozed with the help of teams of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. Their houses were located near the district treasury office at Ekta Nagar. The accused are facing around dozens of charges in the police stations.

The other areas targeted by police included Indrapuri where the cops and teams of civic body bulldozed illegal kiosks which had become hub of anti-social elements. Piplani police said around twenty such kiosks, erected illegally near the girls’ hostels in the area were removed.

The Ashoka Garden police parade of the habitual offenders who were involved in number of crimes including sexual offences. The three accused including Amir Khan, Deepak Mahate and Aditya were paraded by the police. Khan on one hand is facing several charges while the two others were caught by police red handed for harassing inmates of girl’s hostels.

DIG Bhopal Dharmendra Chowdahry said that the illegal encroachments are being regularly removed by the civic body but the miscreants who are bothering general public should be targeted on priority basis to dispel fear from the public.