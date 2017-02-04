Bhopal: Crime had little to do with mental disorders

BHOPAL: Generally, the mental status of a criminal is considered as one of the probable reasons for the crime committed by him or her. But psychologists and psychiatrists say that mental illnesses are wrongly linked with crimes because a murder is always a planned or unplanned sequence of events, caused deliberately by a person in senses.

According to psychologist Dr Vaibhav Dubey, mental illness has a nominal role in commission of crimes, though every criminal suffers from anti-social personality disorder, which involves disdain for the laws and lack of basic sense of right and wrong.

About the recent case of Saket Nagar murder, he informed that the murderer might or might not have any mental illness, which could be known only after checkup.

Psychiatrist Dr Ruma Bhattacharya said, “With the details I have gleaned from news reports, the person seems to be suffering from delusion of infidelity. But this cannot be always ascertained because many a time the criminal uses mental illness as a disguise to save self from punishment. In this case, the criminal might be suffering from mental illness though possibly he was not so. Also, there is no relation of crime and mental disorders apart from serial killers, who start getting pleasure in killing people. Otherwise, even in delusion one is aware of the right and wrong”.