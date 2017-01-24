Bhopal: Cricket tourney concludes at Majmani Kala

UMARIA: A grand cricket competition concluded on Sunday at Majmani Kala village in the mountainous Akashkot area about 20 km away from the district headquarters. Sixteen teams participated in the tournament.

The final match was played between Sitara Gold Cricket club Amdi and Star cricket club Majmani Kala.

Star cricket club Majmani Kala won the match. The chief guest was district panchayat member Shivnarayan Singh and Majmani Kala sarpanch Ayodhya Prasad Rai who distributed the prize to the winner and runner up team.

With this connection district coordinator of Dastak project Virendra Gautam, community worker Vinay Vishwakarma, Sampat Namdev, Rajni Bega and Munnu Dwivedi of Nigarhi motivated the players.