SAGAR: MP Representative Mishri Chand Gupta, Chairman Tapishwar Thakur including other organiser of tournament reached at ground and did the inauguration ceremony of cricket tournament, at village Dugasra. They also took the introduction of players. On this occasion Chandu Pathkar, Keshav, Amit, Pritam, Anuj, sarpanch Manish Yadav, up-sarpanch Anil Yadav, Rahul Yadav including large number of villagers were present.
Bhopal: Cricket tournament opens at Dugasra
