Bhopal: Cricket tournament opens at Dugasra

Bhopal: Cricket tournament opens at Dugasra

— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 23, 2017 08:57 am
SAGAR: MP Representative Mishri Chand Gupta, Chairman Tapishwar Thakur including other organiser of tournament reached at ground and did the inauguration ceremony of cricket tournament, at village Dugasra. They also took the introduction of players. On this occasion Chandu Pathkar, Keshav, Amit, Pritam, Anuj, sarpanch Manish Yadav, up-sarpanch Anil Yadav, Rahul Yadav including large number of villagers were present.

