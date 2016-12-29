Bhopal: Create new employment opportunities says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

REWA: ‘Garib kalyan evam Antyoday’ fair organised at Manikwar village of Raipur Karchulian development block, on Wednesday, the chief guest was CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he addressed the people and said the priority should be given to those work which can create the new opportunities of the employment for the youths along with the development. These works should be done with proper planning and management, then the youth would be able to establish their self enterprise and they would also be capable to participate in the development of the country. On this occasion he distributed the cheques and certificates to the beneficiaries of the development schemes. On this occasion, mineral resource, commerce and industry Minister Rajendra Shukl and MLA Girish Gautam were also present. Actually Devtalab MLA Girish Gautam had started the cycle yatra to spread the awareness among the people about various schemes which are running by the government like ‘Beti bachao- Beti padao, swacchata campaign, cashless transaction etc.

CM came on the conclusion occasion of the programme and said that the objective of the government is to provide the benefits to the poor people of each and every category that’s why different schemes made. CM made the announcement that Raipur-Sitapur route would be made as an advanced road of cost 100 crore and he made the other announcement of different works for the welfare of the public.