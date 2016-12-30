Bhopal: Courtyard Marriott to host grand New Year Party

BHOPAL: Courtyard Marriott, Bhopal will host grand parties to welcome 2017. Filled with unlimited fun, food and beverages, these parties are designed to give new experience to its guests.

According to the hotel’s food and beverage director Girish Krishnan, “Being a host at MoMo Café, Lotus Ballroom and Bay Leaf these parties will serve incredible, sumptuous feasts and live entertainment, there is no better place to start a New Year celebration for 2017 than Courtyard Marriott. We believe New Year’s Eve should be the most exciting and fun night of your year. When we’re involved we don’t compromise on this belief. Courtyard Marriott Bhopal will have the best party of the year with amazing food, unlimited drinks, and good company all night”.

Executive Chef Ravindra Panwar said MoMo Café is offering unlimited food and liquor with DJ music while Lotus Ballroom is organising the party of the year with unlimited food, liquor and dance. Those who are planning to host a private party they can host it at Bay leaf which is offering a space for private party of 100 guests with unlimited food, liquor and DJ.