Bhopal: Courtyard by Marriott to serve special Holi dishes

BHOPAL: The team of chefs at Courtyard by Marriott, Bhopal, prepared a menu of delicious dinner to make Holi special. The menu will have many varieties of dishes such as sweets, gujiyas, balushahi, mawa kachoris, pyaj kachori, Mathura peda, PP samosa and of course Thandai and other beverages. The hotel will play melodious festive songs.

Executive chef Ravinder Panwar “Food is integral to every festival in India. Eat according to wishes of your heart. Whether it’s an intimate affair or an elaborate gala, we’ve got you covered.”

He said the Holi evening plate will be full of vegetarian and non vegetarian delicacies. There would be a dedicated Chaat Counter to serve dishes like bedwi puri, kanji vada, khasta dal kachori, Agra moonglet, rajbhog vada. A Lassi Counter will have lassi in strawberry, mango and chaas (Salty) flavour. Holi without Thandai cannot be imagined therefore a special Panditji ki thandai will also be served.