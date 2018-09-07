Bhopal: Court notice in Kerwa Kothi case

Bhopal: SDM court on Thursday issued notices to concerned parties in Kerwa Kothi case. Ex-CM Arjun Singh’s wife Saroj Singh and daughter Veena Singh had filed an application in SDM (Huzur) court seeking verifications of mutations of Kerwa Kothi. Earlier also notices were sent but it was not executed. Administration has again sent notice for its execution.

SDM Raj Kumar Khatri said, “We have issued notices to clarify stands in the controversy. Appeal was made over mutations in Kerwa Kothi. Saroj Singh and Veena Singh had filed applications for verifications of mutation of the property.” Petition is already pending in district court over title and domestic violence in which protection officer has been assigned to take statement of Saroj Singh.