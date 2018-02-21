Bhopal: Court issues arrest warrant against absconding Cong MLA

Bhopal: A local court here on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Congress MLA Hemant Katare who is wanted in kidnapping and rape case. The court has directed the police to ensure MLA presence in the court on or before March 19. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) holding a close-door hearing recorded the statements of the victim and her mother.

SP South and in-charge of special investigation team Rahul Kumar Lodha informed that police had filed an application in the court seeking arrest warrant against the Congress MLA, who is on the run. Earlier, Bhopal police declaring MLA from Atre an absconder had declared a reward of Rs 10,000 on information leading to his arrest.

On Tuesday, the Court issued an arrest warrant against MLA directing police to present him in the court on or before March 19. The warrant is issued in connection with rape case registered against Katare in Women police station. The victim, aspiring journalist, accusing the MLA of sexually assaulting her at his at his Juna gym last September, had filed a complaint with the police. Victim’s counsel advocate Akash Telang informed that the girl registered her statement under section 164 CrPC in front of the Court. He informed that if the MLA doesn’t surrender before the court or police fail to arrest him, the Court may direct the authorities to seize his property. During investigation police had found a 35000 square feet plot at ISBT area in Bhopal, along with other properties.

Earlier the victim was arrested by the Crime Branch for blackmailing and extortion. The girl was caught allegedly red handed while accepting a part payment of Rs 25 lakh which she had allegedly demanded from Katare.

The court had sent the girl to jail, from where she had written a letter to top police official levelling allegation of rape against Katare. Thereafter Women police station had booked the MLA. Besides, the mother of the rape victim had also logged the kidnapping complaint against Katare and a case was registered against him.