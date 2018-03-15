Bhopal: Corruption rises as Lokayukta dithers

Bhopal: Rise in corruption in the state is inversely proportionate to decline in action taken by Lokayukta organisation. The special police establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta last year conducted minimum raids than what it did in past years.

The SPE in the year 2017, conducted merely 12 raids while there has been a continuous rise in the complaints of corruption. In 10 of these raids, a property worth more than Rs 25 crores was unearthed. In 2011, 23 raids were conducted revealing a property of Rs 53 crores.

The Lokayukta organisation received 6267 complaints last year whereas it registered 1307 complaints. The higher number of the complaints received than the number of complaints found fit for investigation clearly shows that corruption cases have risen.

Looking at the statistics of previous years, it has come to light that the property worth Rs 51 crores was unearthed in 28 raids in 2012, Rs 45 crore property in 17 raids in 2013, Rs 50 crore property in 30 raids in 2014, Rs 44 crore property in 26 raids in 2015 while Rs 42 crore property was unearthed in 21 raids conducted in 2016.

There has been a rise in registered complaints each year but there has been a surprising decline in the number of raids last year. According to information, these raids were not conducted in Bhopal.

According to director general, SPE, Lokayukta, Anil Kumar, the types of complaints received were not suitable to conduct raids. He said the complaints of corruption are being scrutinized with full seriousness. He added raids must be followed by court conviction otherwise there is no use in conducting raid.

Corruption not dealt seriously- Lokayukta’s SPE, former director general Arun Gurtu maintains that if there has been a rise in complaints of corruption but decline in raids than it shows there is lack of seriousness in taking action against corruption. He said it is clear that corruption is rising but if there is lack of action than it is a matter of concern.