Bhopal: Corporator’s husband suspended from party for stalling MP and MLA’s bhoomi pujan

Bhopal: State chief of BJP Rakesh Singh suspended the corporator Manful Meena’s husband from the party after two factions of the Bhartiya Janta party (BJP) got into a scuffle and argument in public view in Kolar area on Sunday morning.

The ugly scene was created over the bhoomi pujan for the development of concrete road in Sunkhedi village as the factions belonging to BJP member of legislative assembly (MLA) Rameshwar Sharma and parliamentarian Alok Sanjar entered into a fight with the faction the BJP corporator of ward 83 Meena.

Sharma and Sanjar had reached the spot in the morning for the programme however, corproator Meena, her husband and their supporters waylaid them and asked them to return. The corporator claimed that he had already performed the bhoomi pujan and that the other faction is holding the programme just for the sake of taking undue credit for her work.

This discrete interaction soon turned nasty as their supporters entered into a scuffle hurling abuses on each other. Meena said that the said work was being done with the corproator’s fund and that the MLA had absolutely no business being there.

Sharma and Sanjar told the Meena faction that they were on their way to a nearby village. But the Meena faction refuted their claim saying that the visit was not scheduled earlier in his list. They prevented them to move any further and claimed that the way to the village is a different one.

Though Sanjar’s and his supporters tried their best but Meena faction did not budge and it all ended up in Sharma returning empty handed from the spot. MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “The issue is not about taking credit. I had gone there for a survey and no one can stop us from doing public work. “

Meanwhile, Sanjar said that the MLA was not at fault and that nothing can be done if someone is bent on opposing him. He lavished praise on Sharma for development in Kolar and said that a public representative should not be stopped from visiting his constituency. He said that the corporator faction have uploaded the video of the incident which will harm them eventually as politics is for public service.