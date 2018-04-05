Bhopal: Cops’ restore peace: 90 FIRs, 256 arrests in 3 distsricts and Curfew relaxed in Gwalior, Bhind, stray violence in Gohad

Bhopal: Violence-hit Gwalior, Morena and Bhind districts remained calm on Wednesday. Seven people lost their lives during Monday’s Bharat Bandh against alleged dilution of SC/ST Act. Police have registered 90 FIRs and arrested 256 people in connection with the arson in three district.

Meanwhile, curfew remained in force in parts of Gwalior, Morena and Bhind towns. Following improvement in situation curfew was relaxed in Gwalior for four hours, from 6 am to 8 am and later from 4 pm to 6 pm. In Bhind curfew was relaxed from 10 am to 11 am. Detailing police action in three violence-affected districts, Deouskar said that 75 FIRs were registered and 45 hooligans arrested in Gwalior. In Bhind, 33 FIRs were registered and 50 arrested and in Morena 111 arsonists were arrested and 12 FIRs registered till Wednesday.

Speaking about murder accused Raja Chouhan, who was caught on camera brandishing a pistol and firing on the mob in Gwalior, the IG said that he was booked for violating the right of self-defence. Refuting kin’s claim that Chouhan fired in self-defence as the mob tried to attack his house in Gwalior, Deouskar said that Raja was seen pointing gun at the fleeing mob and by doing so violated the right of self-defence.

Police have registered a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him, he added. Collector’s advisory: The Bhopal collector has issued an advisory against objectionable post on social media that could harm social harmony and warned of action against such people..

Failed to control mob due to lack of adequate force: IG

IG, intelligence, Makrand Deouskar on Wednesday accepted police failure in controlling the situation during the bandh and cited absence of adequate force in these districts as the reason. Owing to Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on March 31, reserve force had been dispatched to different district to maintain law and order, he said and added that as a result, when the violence broke out on April 2, police force could not reach affected districts on time.

Sensitive: Chambal, Gwalior, Sagar, Ujjain divs

Analysing mob ‘reaction’ cops have termed the entire Chambal, Gwalior and Sagar divisions, a few districts of Ujjain division and districts sharing boundaries with Maharashtra as sensitive and maintaining a strict vigil.

Provocative messages on social media under scanner

The police are tracing people who posted provocative messages on social media and added fuel to fire. The IG said that police are collecting videos, text messages and other material that instigated violence on Monday.

police on high alert

Three events are scheduled on April 10, 14 and 18 in the state. Unreserved category organisations have announced agitation on April 10. Several events are scheduled on birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar (April 14). Ahirwar Mahapanchayat will be held in Sagar, Mhow and other places. Police are on high alert, said IG.