Bhopal: Convicts serving 10-plus years to be shifted to central jails

BHOPAL: The jail department has instructed the in-charges of various jails in the state to prepare lists of the convicts serving a sentence of more than ten years and shift them immediately to the central jails. The decision is a part of the department’s endeavour to prevent repeats of the SIMI jailbreak incident on the Diwali night this year.

ADG, Prisons GR Meena has issued instructions that convicts incarcerated for more than ten years should be shifted to central jails, which are more secure. It has also been instructed that the jail administration should not come under any pressure in this regard.

The department feels that insufficient patrolling staff was one of the factors responsible for the jailbreak. The department has deputed armed security personnel in the central jails and provided an additional team of five guards to all the district jails.

It has been instructed that leaves should be sparingly granted to jail staff during the festive season and that special precautions should be observed during the period. Only physically fit guards should put on sentry duty.

500 jail praharis recalled from offices, residences

The jail department has cancelled the attachments of Praharis in offices and houses of senior officials. Around 500 ‘Praharis’ were deployed in the offices and at residences of the officers. The department has recalled all of them and they will be deployed in the jails. During the investigations into SIMI jailbreak, it was found that a large number of constables were doing jobs other than keeping the jails secure. In the meeting convened by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday, he had showed his displeasure on this state of affairs.