HOSHANGABAD: In Govt. Home science PG college, on the sixth day of training programme on the subject “Recent molecular biology techniques” Dr Dipak Bharti IISER gave the lecture on Tuberculosis and said “we have controlled this disease due to biotechnology and from continuous research in the field of medicines, but TB bacteria are present in 40 percent of population and this bacteria has also increased its power on different antibiotics, it affect the bones and the brain with lungs but the detection of RNA prevent the increase of bacteria. Professors of other divisions of MP, researchers and large number of students were present in the workshop.
Bhopal: Control tuberculosis tells Dr Dipak Bharti
