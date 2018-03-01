Bhopal: Contractual workers go on strike

BHOPAL: Call centre staff of 108 Ambulance services and contractual workers went on strike in Madhya Pradesh. The emergency call services were badly affected due to strike. Demanding same work same pay, the staffers went on an indefinite strike from Wednesday. Ziqitza Healthcare, the company which had taken the contract to run the 108 services was not operating properly.

Due to the strike, proper communication for ambulances has been disturbed. Around 3,000 workers have stopped work. Director NHM Dr B N Chauhan said, “ The staff of call centres and contractual health workers are on strike to press their demands.”