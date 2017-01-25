Bhopal: Contractual employees stage demo against National Health Mission

BHOPAL: 19,000 contractual employees of National Health Mission held a mass protest against the appraisal policies of NHM at Ambedkar Maidan on Tuesday. The contractual employees demanded curbing out of the current appraisal policies. “All the employees were selected through proper examinations like permanent employees but when it comes to appraisal, contractual employees have to again face examination. Last year, many discrepancies were found in the appraisal examination for which we protested and succeeded in getting the appraisals cancelled. Again the department is conducting examinations. But this time we will not participate in the examination. Last year, 17 posts were cancelled and many employees were removed from the post,” said Ramesh Rathore, state president, Madhya Pradesh Samvida Karmchari Adhikari Mahasang.

Sourabh Singh Chouhan, regional president, Samvida Swasthya Karmachari Sangh, MP, said, “This was just a symbolic protest. We will take steps as per the response of NHM. As of now, there has been no conversation from the department.”