Bhopal: Construction of smart road troubles Natya Vidyalaya faculty, students

Bhopal: The smart city cell’s ongoing work on the smart road connecting Polytechnic Square to Bharat Mata square is proving to be an obstacle for the students and faculty members to the Madhya Pradesh Natya Vidyalaya .

The portion at the entrance gate is dug for drainage, of water on the road, and the smart city cell has not provided an alternative route for the school. The mishaps, due to the makeshift arrangement on the entrance gate, have become common. Two students have sustained injuries and faculty members are scared of getting hurt or falling into the dug up portion near the gate while using the temporary platform.

Alok Chatterjee, an instructor at the school said that the authorities did not share any information with us and on the first day when the road was dug we were left wondering for a way to cross it. “How could you expect a senior person or an elderly person to climb the temporary platform. One can easily loose balance and slip into the dug up portion”, he added.

Siddharth, a student who sustained injuries while crossing it said that the he fell on the platform as it is slippery. Krishna Mohan Soni, Mayor-in-Council member of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation said that the work is in its final stage as the road has to be inaugurated soon. “I will look into the matter and that the public should not suffer for any such issue, he added.