Bhopal: Conserve wetland to save life

BHOPAL: Wetland conservation is possible only with the people’s cooperation, said additional secretary of the Union environment and forest ministry Dr. Amita Prasad at a national workshop organised by EPCO on the occasion of World Wetland Day here on Wednesday.

Wetlands (lakes, reservoirs, ponds etc.) are very important for life and they must be saved from pollution and encroachment, she said. She said that wetlands play an important role in the life of human beings and animals. Lives of several animals, birds, plants and human beings are dependent on wetlands. Principal secretary urban development, housing and environment Malay Shrivastava said that all-round efforts are being made by the state government to conserve wetlands. ‘Namami Devi Narmade’ campaign is a unique effort in that direction. The campaign is moving ahead with people’s participation.